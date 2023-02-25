Bully Ray says Jon Moxley needs to bleed less, Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill

– Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against The Firm’s Big Bill and HOOK defends the FTW Championship against Matt Hardy this Wednesday night on AEW “Dynamite”.

#AEWDynamite THIS WED @ 8/7c on TBS!

•All-Atlantic Title Orange Cassidy v Big Bill

•Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

•Toni Storm v RIHO

•Jericho v Peter Avalon

•Casino Tag Team Battle Royale

•We’ll Hear from World Champ MJF & Bryan Danielson

•FTW Title HOOK v Matt Hardy pic.twitter.com/VYVvYui5rS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023

If HOOK wins, he will gets Stokley Hathaway alone for 5 minutes in a No Disqualification match with every member of The Firm barred from the ringside area!

– Bully Ray thinks that Jon Moxley is overdoing it in terms of his crimson masks in the ring, saying he should tone back his bleeding spots. Moxley was busted open once again during his match against Evil Uno on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and Bully discussed the situation on Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Moxley bleeding too much:

“I’m in agreement with a lot of people where Moxley is bleeding a little too much. And it’s a little too much cause it really doesn’t mean anything. Imagine if Jon Moxley had not bled one time in the past month,” he continued, “but he would have bled last night. It would have meant so much more.”

On ECW using a lot of blood during its time:

“Blood was as much a part of the company as the great wrestling or the gratuitous violence. It seems like lately, blood has become commonplace with Jon Moxley as if Jon’s the bleeder. ‘He’s gonna bleed every night like Terry Funk or Dusty Rhodes or Abdullah The Butcher.’ I just want it to mean something. And last night if the only blood you saw was Jon Moxley’s blood spilled on the mat and on his face because ‘Hangman’ hit him with barbed wire brass knucks to set the table for what we’re gonna see in the Texas Deathmatch, then I get it. Then it means something… The blood meant less to me last night because I’ve seen it so much.”