Richard Belzer Passes Away

Richard Belzer has passed away. Belzer’s ties to pro wrestling came in 1985 when he interviewed Hulk Hogan and Mr. T in the lead up to WrestleMania. Belzer was a little less than respectful to pro wrestling so Hulk stiffed him with a front face lock which served to actually put the star out cold on national television. Mr. T later remarked that it was the right thing for Hulk to do though Belzer sued over the incident.

Belzer later would achieve greater fame as Munch on the Law and Order TV series and subsequent follow ups.