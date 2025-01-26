How Kenny Omega Help Elevate AEW Back

The return of the Best Bout Machine in the professional wrestling scene has been highly anticipated by fans all over the world. Kenny Omega, widely considered as one of the best pro wrestlers of his generation and potentially an all-time greatest in the industry, has now fully recovered from a devastating injury. Finally, after more than a grueling year, the Cleaner can now continue the unfinished business he left.

And it is a timely return too, since All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, has been struggling to remain consistent with their product. While there is nothing short of excellent matches coming out of the promotion, the stories and the rivalries behind them seemingly demands a bit more thought. With the return of a star as versatile and as pivotal as the Best Bout Machine, his inclusion to the already rich and deep roster of wrestlers in AEW will bring out a much needed reinvigoration to the product. These areas of the product can improve with Kenny Omega’s involvement to bring AEW back a step to an exciting direction.



Fresh rivalries

After all, this is the first man to break the legendary Meltzer star rating with his match against former NJPW IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, a brilliant wrestler in his own right, back in Wrestle Kingdom 11 last 2017 at the Tokyo Dome. Since then, every match he’s had possessed intense drama that culminated into easy Match of the Year contenders. His matches against Hangman Adam Page were considered milestone events in AEW which elevated the promotion into impressive heights.

While there is potential to continue his legendary rivalry against Okada or Page in AEW, many other wrestlers in the promotion can exponentially benefit from facing Omega in the ring. Fans are sure to find exciting potential at the promise of a rivalry between Omega and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. These two ring veterans haven’t faced each other before but it would definitely be a treat for the community if they decide to square off against each other in the squared circle.

He can also elevate AEW’s younger stars. Daniel Garcia, for example, will need a defining rivalry that could help him propel his career to a reliable level for AEW. Who better to give that break than the Best Bout Machine?

A new torchbearer in the industry

The industry is still rife with pro wrestling legends that could also help define Omega’s role as AEW’s torchbearer. It certainly helps that wrestlers such as Chris Jericho and Jeff Jarrett are still actively competing in AEW shows. These are potential dream matches for every wrestling fan. Since these matches are within the realm of possibility, the product has the potential to earn a cross-generational audience if it happens.

To further define AEW’s identity in the industry, Omega has to collaborate with their established talents. Names like Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, and Mark Briscoe can help reinforce the AEW agenda of being an alternative to the most popular product.

The future of AEW with Kenny Omega has always been promising but the influx of stars in their roster make the possibilities endless. Wrestling fans are confident that AEW will be even more prominent when Omega finally runs consistently, like he always has!

