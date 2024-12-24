How to Determine if an Online Casino Offers a Balanced Game Portfolio

Among the hundreds of online casinos available on the Internet, the balance of a casino’s games catalogue is one of the subtle differentiators that might persuade you to choose one platform over another. However, it’s important to focus on variety rather than sheer quantity. Many online websites boast thousands of games, but lack real diversity.

What Exactly is a Balanced Game Portfolio?

Well, it’s all about diversity and variety. Imagine a platform where a fan of crash games can find as much excitement as someone chasing those hard-to-catch progressive jackpots in slots.

This is a criterion you will often hear about on various gambling review platforms. On less professional review sites, you may see this aspect mentioned less frequently, but more on Legalcasino — a trusted expert portal. They understand that this kind of diverse game selection benefits players by offering a range of genres to explore, and it’s a smart move for the casino as well. When there’s something for everyone, players are more likely to find a game they love and stay on the platform longer.

Let’s be real though — finding that ideal platform can feel like a bit of a quest. Most online casinos tend to lean heavily towards either slots or live dealer games. And you’ll often struggle to find niche games like Keno or Slingo. But don’t lose heart! The online casino landscape is expanding with more licensed and legitimate options every year, so you’ll likely find a portfolio that fits your style sooner or later.

The Quintessential Online Casino Classic: Slots

These days, finding over 4,000 slots on a single legitimate online gaming platform is pretty standard and not exactly a shocker. It’s not about sheer numbers anymore — most sites have that covered. What truly matters is the balance created by offering different types and categories of slots.

For instance, if someone is keen on playing those slots with progressive jackpots, they should have that option at their fingertips. Slots featuring bonus buy rounds are a must-have for any self-respecting online casino as well.

And when a player gets tired of the crowd-favourites like Play’n GO’s Book of Dead, a top-notch platform should have an “Exclusives” section — where you can find slots available only at that particular casino.

Variety in Automated Table Games

In addition to that, you need a decent range of other games (not just hundreds of slot titles), and the first checkpoint is visiting through the table game collection available at any Icelandic casino. This should translate to 10+ variants per most popular category, which typically include video poker, blackjack, roulette and baccarat or craps.

In addition, a quality casino should offer dozens of less common games such as Keno, Video Bingo, Slingo, Dragon Tiger or special roulette titles such as Lightning Roulette or Quantum Roulette. These games not only provide more variety, but also allow players to experiment with and apply different strategic approaches.

Number of Live Casino Rooms and Game Types

Another telltale sign of a site with limited game variety is the absence of at least 100 live casino rooms, often offering only roulette games.

Conversely, a well-rounded casino will not only have numerous rooms dedicated to blackjack, poker, roulette and baccarat, but will also offer live game show experiences such as Crazy Time.

One way to gauge the variety of a live casino is to look at the number of game suppliers the casino uses. While some very comprehensive casinos rely solely on Evolution Gaming – widely regarded as the leader in live gaming – they may still fall short of offering a diverse library if they exclude other top providers such as Pragmatic Play, Playtech and Lucky Streak.

Instant Payout Games

Instant payout games are a must for any quality online casino. Not only are crash games, plinko, mines and similar variants incredibly entertaining, but they often boast higher return to player (RTP) rates than most online slots. Some of the most popular titles in this category include Aviator, Spaceman and Mines, along with dozens of other options.

While the total number of instant payout games isn’t overwhelming, there are still several hundred to choose from. Ideally, a casino should have at least 30 of these games in its catalogue, ensuring that they’re not all the same type. Variety is key as it allows players to discover exceptional titles and enjoy different gaming experiences.

