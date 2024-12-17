Full spoilers for next week’s NXT

The show kicked off with Cora Jade vs Stephanie Vaquer

Match 1: Stephanie Vaquer defeated Cora Jade

After the match Kelani Jordan came out and attacked Cora with a Kendo Stick

Match 2: Lexis King with William Regal defeated Charlie Dempsey by DQ to win the Heritage Cup Trophy

A backstage segment took place between Izzi Dame, Zaria, & Sol Ruca where Izzi warned Zaria of being friends with someone like Sol

Match 3: Ashante Adonis defeated Dion Lenoxx with help from Nikkita Lyons

Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, & Tatum Paxley cut a promo declaring they are coming after The Fatal Influence

Match 4: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn defeated Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

Santa Claus with Katana Chance & Kayden Carter appeared in the crowd and watched the match

Match 5: Out The Mud defeated Myles Borne, Tavion Heights, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become the #1 Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Trick Williams, Oba Femi, & Eddy Thorpe met in the ring where it was announced they will face off in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Title at New Year’s EVIL

A brawl broke out between all three of them with Oba standing tall and holding up the NXT Title

