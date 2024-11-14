Understanding the Basics of MMA Odds: A Comprehensive Guide

MMA is an action-packed event, perfect for combat fans who want to expand their horizons. When you first begin making MMA predictions, it’s critical to understand the basics behind how odds work. Our guide gives you the tools you need to increase your prediction success and make the most of playing at social sportsbooks like Sportzino.



Choosing the Favorite

To pick the favorite, you must first understand how the MMA fight odds work. For the favorite, they appear as a minus number. For example, you will see -140 as the odds. In this case, you need to play with 140 units to make a 100-unit profit. Whatever number you see after the minus sign, you need to play with that many units, so keep your eye on this. Odds are expressed this way at Sportzino, so they’re straightforward to understand.

After choosing the favorite, you need to understand why they are the favorite. There are multiple reasons why that impacts the odds.

Fight Record

A fighter on a winning streak is likelier to be the favorite going into a fight. If they are undefeated or have had a recent streak of fast finishes, they are more likely to be considered the favorite.



Tale of the Tape

While the saying might be “the bigger they are, the harder they fall,” it’s also true that bigger fighters often hit harder. A fighter’s height, weight, and reach will explain why they are perceived as the favorite.

Championships

The champion is typically the favorite in fights. While there are exceptions, like if the champion wins a vacant belt, the odds typically favor the champion.

Choosing the Underdog

Selecting the underdog means that the odds appear as a positive number. For example, you will see the odds in the form of +240. If you play with 100 units, you will get 240 units as profit. As a result, it gives a total return of 340 units.

If you want to select the underdog, you must understand why they are in that position.

Recent Unsuccesful Fights

If a fighter has been on a poor run, they will likely be the underdog. Even two losses in a row can put a previously fancied battler into the underdog position. Conor McGregor is an excellent example; after losing multiple fights, he went from being the overwhelming favorite to the underdog.

Rookies

Fighters new to the MMA world will likely be underdogs in their first fight. There will be exceptions, such as collegiate or Olympic wrestlers moving into pro-fighting. However, fighters making their debut are typically the underdog.



Where to Make MMA Predictions

Once you have got to grips with how MMA odds work, you can begin making predictions at Sportzino. It covers the most prominent events in MMA, from the UFC to Bellator. If you’re looking for a range of markets to enjoy, Sportzino has you covered there too. Each fight has many ways to play, so you can use your research however you like.

With an impressive choice of bonuses, Sportzino makes it simple to enjoy MMA predictions without spending a dime.

