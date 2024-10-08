Unique Wrestling Championships

Headlocks, grappling, and pile-driving are par course in WWE-style showdowns. These high-octane moves are fantastic to watch. Wrestling games are played and enjoyed by hundreds of millions worldwide. They are physical, challenging, and energy-draining. By the end of the competition, victory is a sweet reward for a job well done. Besides the WWE, there are many thrilling wrestling contests.

Gear up for high-impact entertainment with crushing blows, hard-core action, and a wild time. Sure, these are MMA fighters in the cage, but they are grappling, wrestling, and piledriving their opponents onto the mat. Ready to rumble?

Let’s run through seven wrestling championships with pretty bizarre rules. Get ready, get set, and grapple with the best of the rest!

Ice Ribbon IW19 Wrestling Championship

The Triangle Ribbon Title features prominently in the wrestling world. But it’s Worlds Apart from the Ice Ribbon’s Internet Wrestling 19 Championship. It’s part of a show featuring 19 o’clock girls in a professional wrestling contest. There’s a 19-minute restriction on the competition , but if there is a draw, there are no vacancy rules. That’s different from traditional Ice Ribbon Belts. Competitors also have a 19-year age limit, and the maximum experience eligibility is three years.

SWA World Wrestling Championship

The SWA World Championship forms part of the Japanese World Wonder Ring Stardom. A special rule comes with holding this professional title – the title must be defended against challengers from outside the champion’s country.

Let’s say an Australian champion like Storm beats a Japanese champion like Shirai; she may become the second champion. But she may lose to a Scottish competitor named Viper. It’s a fantastic way to showcase foreigners, a.k.a. gaijin, without awarding them the championship belt.

DDT King of Dark Wrestling Championship

Here’s another one for the ages and the sages of wrestling. It’s the DDT King of Dark Wrestling championship. Perhaps the most famous of these is the Heavy Metal Weight Championship, along with 24/7 regulations, 1500+ champions, and winners who are often inanimate objects or entire audiences. It’s utterly bizarre, quite possibly the most odd wrestling championship of all time. Perhaps the most quirky rule of this contest is that the loser gets to hoist the belt!

The NJPW KOPW Wrestling Championship

The NJPW wrestling championship was lucky enough to have a new championship title added to it – the King of Pro Wrestling – KOPW. It’s a pretty democratic process, since competitors select a rule for the match and the fans vote on it. Part of New Japan’s wrestling belts, the NJPW KOPW championship requires wrestlers to defend their trophy over time. If the clock strikes 12 on December 31 of that year, the title holder is deemed the KOPW champ for the year.

The Ice Ribbon Triangle Ribbon Wrestling Championship

The Ice Ribbon Championship is dedicated to female wrestlers. There is a unique rule that the title must be surrendered if there is a time-limit draw. The triangle ribbon is similar in that regard. Matches have 15-minute time limits. But there is something unique about this wrestling championship. Instead of a traditional singles match, the title belt has to be defended via a 3-way Fight challenge. That’s extremely rare in professional Japanese wrestling.

Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Wrestling Championship

Lucha Underground features an exciting innovation – Gift of the Gods Championship. There are seven Aztec medallions up for grabs, and it provides opportunities for many of the competitors. As soon as all of these coins are possessed, wrestlers put them into the wrestling belt – The Gift of the Gods. This is then fought for in a 7-way wrestling contest. It’s a pretty spectacular wrestling competition.

ROH – the Ring of Honor Pure Wrestling Championship

The ROH Pure Championship is markedly different from many other North American wrestling contests. That’s primarily due to the rules of play. Contestants have only 3 rope breaks for all the matches. Plus, no punches with closed fists to the face are allowed. In the event of a disqualification, the title may change hands. Any outside interference results in the meddling party being fired from the competition. This Ring of Honor signifies the purest form of wrestling and fans love it!

