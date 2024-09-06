WrestleTalk’s Best Wrestling Matches 2024: Upcoming Top Bouts

WrestleTalk’s Best Wrestling Matches 2024: Upcoming Top Bouts

The world of wrestling is an extreme one. Action- and adrenaline-packed theatrics and characters so zany you probably wouldn’t be able to find them in even the most abstract fantasy novels. Nevertheless, it is a loved pastime for many people around the globe, who enjoys watching glistening men and women beat the snot out of each other. In this article, we are going to go over WrestleTalk’s picks for the top bouts remaining in 2024. Before we begin though, we would also like to make a quick transportation recommendation.

With that out of the way, LET’S GET READY TO TRANSFER — WE MEAN RUUUUMMBBBBLLEEEEE!



WWE NXT No Mercy 2024

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

WWE’s NXT is a supercard wrestling event, featuring fighters from the organisations NXT brand division. This year, the event will be held in Colorado, featuring the following bouts:

* Ethan Page vs Joe Hendry (with Trick Williams as special referee)

* NXT Women’s, featuring Roxanne Perez against Jaida Parker

* The NXT North American Championship, with Oba Femi facing TonyD’Angelo.

AEW All Out 2024

Location: NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Chicago, Illinois

An annual pay-per-view wrestling event produced by All Elite Wrestling, this year sees its sixth iteration. This year the event will host a total of 8 matches, ranging from the World Championship, to Steel Cage fights and Tag Teams. Below are a quick taste of which matches to watch out for:

* AEW International Championship, will see Will Ospreay vs Pac

* Singles Match, with Daniel Garcia face MJF.

* CMLL World Women’s Championship Street Fight, against Willow Nightingale vs Kris Statlander

Aside from that, there is also the AEW Continental Championship, which will feature three possible matchups, either Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Keith, Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita or The Beast Mortos vs. Lance Archer or Mark Briscoe. Let’s see how that goes.

WWE Bad Blood 2024

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

First held in 1997, this event has been most notable for introducing the "Hell in a Cell" format of match, which is a more theatrical version of a standard cage match. Although the exact bouts for this event are yet unknown, and will be communicated closer to the day of the event, they will definitely follow the storylines from the weekly television shows "Monday Night Raw" and "Friday Night Smackdown".

In Closing

2024 still has a few things in store for wrestling. Whether you plan to buy the pay per view, or actually visit one of the matches, you definitely have excitement in store.

