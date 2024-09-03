Lynch Faces Uncertain Future After WWE Exit

Irish wrestler Becky Lynch recently decided against renewing her contract with the WWE, marking the end of an illustrious 11-year spell with the franchise.

Lynch is widely regarded as one of the most popular wrestlers of her generation, so her exit has understandably sparked plenty of talks about what the future holds for ‘The Man’.

The good news for WWE fans and lovers of the Irish phenom is that a return to WWE hasn’t entirely been ruled out. It’s highly unlikely but not entirely impossible.

However, Lynch could also explore other alternatives, such as signing a contract with rival franchise AEW or staying retired and choosing to explore other ventures.

A Potential Return to WWE

Lynch departed WWE as a legend and one of the most decorated female wrestlers in the game.

She is a seven-time Women’s World Champion, winning the Smackdown title five times and the Raw championship twice.

Lynch was the first woman to hold both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s titles at the same time and was also the first female wrestler to win a WrestleMania main event contest.

She was one of the most popular names in the WWE, and fans are anxiously awaiting news of her potential return to the ring.

While she hasn’t been featured in recent advertising, she’s still listed as an active wrestler, fuelling speculation that there’s a possibility she could make a sensational comeback.

WWE could benefit from Lynch’s potential comeback by creating a storyline around it. She has built an extraordinary legacy in the company, becoming a trailblazer for women’s wrestling.

If the WWE pulls off a sensational comeback for Lynch, it will send the fanbase into a frenzy and also spark plenty of interest from the betting community.

Her return would be a major event, and various betting markets will be opened on the outcome of her matches and potential title challenges.

Betting apps in Ireland, where Lynch is a national treasure, would benefit from a surge in activity as fans place wagers on the success of their hometown star.

Her return could become one of the most wagered-on events in wrestling history, which speaks volumes about her popularity both among the fanbase and the wider WWE community.

WWE has a history of welcoming back top stars who have taken time off, and Lynch’s potential return could be seen as a natural step in her career.

Exploring a New Challenge in AEW

Lynch became an official free agent after her contract with WWE expired on June 1, which means she is free to join whichever wrestling franchise she wants.

That paves the way for a potential switch to WWE rivals All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which could turn out to be an exciting adventure for ‘The Man’.

The AEW has quickly become a major competitor to WWE, offering a different style of professional wrestling that resonates with many fans around the world.

For Lynch, AEW could be a great place to try something new. With more creative freedom and a chance to help build a growing women’s division, it could be a thrilling opportunity.

AEW’s women’s division is still developing, but they already have some exciting talents on their roster, such as Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill.

Adding Lynch to the mix and potentially making her the face of the AEW women’s division would undoubtedly take the company to unprecedented heights.

Leveraging her wealth of experience, established fanbase and status as a global wrestling icon would bolster AEW’s popularity by attracting more mainstream attention, while Lynch would have the chance to work with new people.

Fresh Adventures Outside the Ring

Lynch has been a dominant force in wrestling for over a decade, but a third option for her post-WWE could be to step away from the ring permanently and explore other exciting new ventures.

With a family to cater for, especially her young daughter Roux, and a successful wrestling career under her belt, Lynch could be ready for a change of pace.

She has already achieved incredible success in the WWE, and stepping away could mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Lynch has a natural ability to connect with audiences, making her a potential star in other entertainment fields.

Hollywood has a knack for poaching WWE superstars, so Lynch could follow in the footsteps of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, John Cena, Dave Bautista and many more.

Lynch has already made her Hollywood debut. She starred in The Marines 6: Close Quarters in 2018 alongside other WWE superstars such as The Miz and Shawn Michaels.

She could also explore the world of broadcasting or podcasting. Her unique perspective as a female wrestler could be valuable in discussing the evolution of the industry and the role of women in sports and entertainment.

Lynch has already made appearances on other shows, and this could be a way for her to continue to influence wrestling while trying new things.

