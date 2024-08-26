7 Best Earning Apps without Investment in India 2024

As the world moves fast, people are looking for more ways to earn money using apps without investment.

All it takes is a smartphone and internet connection, and you can start earning some side money.

Not just a student, even if you are a housewife or work somewhere, these applications will enable you to make money in your free time.

So here are the top 7 highest paying apps in India for 2024 you can start without investment.

1. Google Opinion Rewards

Google Rewards is an app developed by Google that pays you for participating in surveys whether it be a credit on the Play store or Paypal money.

The surveys tend to be short, and they cover topics ranging from shopping preferences to methods of purchasing products for travel.

Payment Options: Google Play credits or PayPal.

Pros: Easy to use, real payouts for a popular brand.

Cons: Surveys are few, and earnings can be slow.



2. TaskBucks

The biggest rewards-earning app in India is Taskbucks, which gives you credit points for small tasks.

It presents many chances, such as downloading apps, earning surveys, and making referrals. You can also earn cash by taking part in daily contests and quizzes.

Payment Options: Paytm cash or mobile recharge.

Pros: High earning tasks, daily bonuses & refer and earn.

Cons: You may need to install other apps for some functions of the app that could be annoying.

3. Roz Dhan

Roz Dhan is one of the widely used earning applications in India where Indian people can earn money online without making any investment.

It provides diversified ways to earn — completing surveys, reading news articles, watching videos, playing games or referring friends.

The apps have always been praised for their instant payouts and seamless working interface.

Payment Options: Paytm or Direct Bank Transfer.

Pros: Number of ways to earn, high Payouts, and Easy Withdrawal with an easy user interface.

Cons: Some tasks offer low rewards.

4. 91 Club Color Prediction

The 91 Club Color Prediction App is an engaging platform, which means that users can predict the color combination to earn some extra cash.

Its clean interface and the excitement of predicting a color have driven numerous users toward this game, making it the most popular choice in 2024.

Not only does this earn money, but it is also a very creative and fun way of doing it without any such highly skilled specialization.

Payment Options: UPI, Bank Transfer & Paytm.

Pros: Simple to use, entertaining gameplay, and fast returns on investment.

Cons: There is an element of luck involved in making predictions which you need to be aware of, and always remember that bet properly.

5. Swagbucks

Swagbucks Swagbucks is a global app which needs no introduction and it also have good reach to Indian consumers.

You can earn in many ways — doing surveys, watching videos, online shopping and surfing the internet.

Swagbucks pays you in points (called SB) that can be redeemed for gift cards or PayPal cash.

Payment Options: PayPal, Amazon gift cards, and more.

Pros: Multiple earning options and payouts will be reliable without investment.

Cons: Some tasks can be very time-consuming, and it might take a long time to earn points.

6. Loco

Loco is a Live Trivia and Quiz app to earn cash online, Answer 10 Questions correctly and Win real Cash Money.

It also conducts live quizzes on general knowledge, current affairs, and entertainment categories everyday.

Loco has become quite popular especially among quiz lovers who like to test their knowledge and earn rewards.

Payment Options: Paytm or UPI.

Pros: Interactive and fun, live engagement with the audience. Potential to earn money quickly.

Cons: Being extra competitive in quizzes, where mistakes are unforgiving and winning is a combination of knowledge and speed.

7. MPL (Mobile Premier League)

MPL, an abbreviation for Mobile Premier League is a gaming app that enables you to play and compete in your favourite skill-based games.

MPL has many ways to play like Fantasy Sports and Arcade Games. You also stand to win cash rewards by participating in challenges and leaderboards.

Payment Options: UPI, bank transfer, or Paytm.

Pros: Large Selection of Games, High Potential Earnings, and Secure Transactions.

Cons: Very tough to win regularly, requires practice/skill, and some tournaments with fees.

So, that’s all we have for you about the best earning apps without investment in India. We hope that this guide has helped you.

