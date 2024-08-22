Our Predictions for the Upcoming WWE 2K25 Video Game



Since 2014, the WWE 2K has been a staple for gamers and wrestling fans alike. Recently, game developer Take-Two announced that WWE 2K25 is in development and will be released by March 2025. As the months to the launch date draw closer, we look at what is known about the new title and what we predict will be included.

About the Franchise

After the previous developer of the game, THQ, went bankrupt in 2013, the official WWE games have been developed under the WWE 2K franchise by Take-Two Interactive. While the games’ quality has been more consistent in recent years, there are still occasional releases where the developers disappoint fans with a half-baked delivery.

At their best, the WWE 2K games are authentic wrestling simulations with immersive gameplay, with each new addition showcasing graphical improvements and innovative modes. Recent years have seen the games highlight the Legends and Superstars of the sport, whether by recreating iconic Wrestlemania events or shining a spotlight on the up-and-coming names.





What Will Likely Stay

The 2K23 edition gave fans the exciting MyRISE campaigns, which presented users with two separate campaign paths, including 300 matches and original match types. It also introduced the MyGM mode, which gave players the power to play as general managers and build a roster of elite WWE Superstars.

These modes were popular with players and returned for the 2K24 edition. This was heightened with the MyFaction game mode, where users could build factions using Superstars and Legends from every era and compete against rival factions from around the world in online multiplayer matches. We expect that all of these modes will return in the 2K25 edition.

Possible Changes

This year, there has been a growing talent exchange between WWE and its rival, TNA, with several TNA wrestlers appearing on WWE’s NXT brand. Furthermore, TNA star Jordynne Grace revealed that she had been allowed to do some mocap work for WWE. Thanks to the immense success of the partnership, it’s possible that the upcoming 2K25 game could see the addition of TNA wrestlers.

Like many fans, we also hope that there will be changes to the character creation suite. The updates for this have stagnated in recent years, and we’re hoping that more options for elements such as hairstyles, logos, and coloring will be improved.

Another improvement would be an increase in creation slots. One element that has particularly rankled fans is the volume of paid downloadable content over free content. This has seen many new wrestlers relegated to the online store.

The Return of Loot Boxes?

One of the most talked-about features of the WWE 2K series has been the inclusion of Loot Boxes, which have been offered in the MyFaction mode for the past few releases. These in-game purchases have been compared to slot machines due to their random nature. They operate like a Megaway casino in that there are thousands of winning combinations and provide a dynamic gaming experience.

Conclusion

While the details surrounding WWE 2K25 remain under wraps, fans are already speculating about the possible changes to the gameplay fundamentals. If it continues adding innovative modes like MyRISE while addressing player concerns, it’s possible that the latest release in the beloved franchise could be the best in the series.

