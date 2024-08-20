Three Things to Watch for at AEW All In 2024

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to deliver its biggest event of the year, All In, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in England on Sunday, August 25.

The card is packed with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, including a Championship versus Career match between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson.

There are several other intriguing storylines and potential surprises to look out for, making this event a must-watch. Here are three key things to look out for at AEW All In.

Jay White Could Return at All In

One of the biggest talking points in the build-up to All In is the potential return of Jay White.

The leader of the Bullet Club has been sidelined since early July with a foot injury that he picked up in a fight against Adam Page in the Owen Hart Tournament semi-finals.

White being out of action forced Bang Bang Gang to vacate the AEW Trios Titles, which The Patriarchy now hold. However, White has fully recovered and could return soon.

If the New Zealander returns at All In, he could make his presence felt in a few ways. The most likely scenario is during the London Ladder Match for the AEW World Trios Championships.

Stablemates Juice Robinson and The Gunns are challenging The House of Black and The Patriarchy in what should be a chaotic and exciting match-up.

White could return to assist his teammates in recapturing their titles or even turn on them to set up a new storyline heading into the fall.

Another possibility is that White could instead interrupt a match that leads to a renewed rivalry. The 31-year-old feuded with Bryan Danielson at New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

Danielson will face world champion Strickland in the main event in a much-anticipated match-up. It is hard to see White tampering with the high-profile event, but it is possible – no matter how remote.

White has a history of making impactful returns, and All In could be the perfect stage for his comeback. Given the buzz around his potential return, bookmakers in New Zealand will favour him to secure victory in whichever match-up he is involved in.

Whether he’s reuniting with Bang Bang Gang or embarking on a new rivalry, the Kiwi’s presence will electrify the crowd and shake up the betting odds.

For wrestling fans and bettors looking for expert advice on comparison platforms such as BettingTop10, keeping an eye on the Auckland-born star could be key.

If White returns to help Bang Bang Gang, the odds will be in their favour to reclaim the title.

Toni Storm set to Defend her Title Against Mariah May

The AEW Women’s World Championship title will be on the line as Timeless Toni Storm faces Mariah May in one of the most anticipated bouts on the card.

This personal storyline has been brewing for months, culminating in a title fight for the ages.

Storm has reinvented herself brilliantly as the Timeless and takes on her former prot g in what many people expect to be an emotional and brutal bout.

The long-running beef between the pair has been one of the more exciting storylines in women’s wrestling.

May once idolised Storm, and the New Zealand-Australian fighter mentored her. However, May turned on Storm after earning her championship opportunity, revealing that her administration was only a facade.

The unpredictable and vengeful Storm was devastated by the betrayal and is more determined than ever to retain her title against her former student.

This clash is about revenge and pride. Fans are expecting a dramatic and intense fight fuelled by disdain. Many fans have tipped their fight to steal the show this weekend.

MJF & Ospreay Poised for Epic Battle

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is poised to butt heads with Will Ospreay for the AEW American Championship in a match that has wrestling fans buzzing with excitement.

They say styles make fights, and this one has all the makings of an all-timer. Ospreay is a high-flying warrior who likes to dictate his match-ups with his fast-paced offence.

However, he is coming up against a fighter who relies on underhanded tactics to win. These contrasting styles will make for an intriguing and unpredictable match.

The stakes are high for Ospreay, who is fighting in front of a home crowd at Wembley. Claiming the AEW American Championship at that venue would make him a hero.

While it is easy to get caught up in a fairytale story for Ospreay, MJF knows how to win at all costs.

It would not be surprising to see him retain his title, reinforcing himself as one of the most hated fighters on the AEW roster.

If Ospreay defies the odds and wins the belt, it would be a defining moment for his career.

