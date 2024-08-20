7 Wrestlers Who Bet On Themselves

The WWE created many legendary wrestlers over the years and brought them world glory. It's a great and exciting sport that brings entertainment to millions around the world. But this means nothing if the wrestler is not ready to make the next step and go all the way. As Maxwell Jacob Friedman said, "I don't need a New Japan or a Vince McMahon to make MJF because MJF made MJF." This means if you don't believe in yourself and don't bet on yourself, you won't get far in this sport. And no, we don't mean placing an actual wager on yourself at a bookmaker. Apart from being illegal, this is also highly unethical and frowned upon in the sport. So, without further ado, here are 7 wrestlers who bet on themselves and made it:

* Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

* Hulk Hogan

* MJF

* Jon Moxley

* Mick Foley

* AJ Styles

* Randy Savage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock had a plentiful wrestling career over the years but was always drawn to acting. His massive physique and great smile made him a favorite among the audience. But as he once said, professional wrestling is not easy and not for everyone. You can easily get hurt and end your career, and I wasn’t going to let that happen to me. So he took a shot at the big screen and made it big. Today, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest action movie stars in the world.



Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is probably one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Aside from the ring, he also dabbed in acting, bringing him world glory. But this is not where Hulk Hogan bet on himself and made it. After the steroid scandal in 1993, Hogan decided to make a move to the WCW. In 1994 the Bash at the Beach brought in 225,000 pay per views. This was the highest buy rate at the time after their drop in popularity, paying out big for Hogan.

MJF

Fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena were shocked when the all-star MJM made an appearance in the ring. This was his first appearance as the world champion since he lost the title fight, raising speculations about him leaving the AEW for good. But as his new ankle tattoo says, “Bet on yourself” with the AEW logo, MJF is here to stay. This also comes with a multimillion-dollar contract per year.

Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley bet on himself big time by deciding to leave the WWE when he was still at the peak of his popularity. He decided to make the transition to the AEW while it was still in the works. But this move paid off big time, as he became one of the top world champions.

Mick Foley

Mick Foley brought excitement to the ring and top hardcore matches with his unorthodox appearance for a WWE wrestler. Although at the time, he was not cut out for the main events, Foley managed to build a deep connection with the audience. This is what later made him one of the most unexpected champions and a real superstar among the fans.

AJ Styles

AJ Styles had a great career from the start. He was one of the biggest stars rising from the X-Division, leaving in 2014 for New Japan and ROH. But his career really took off in 2016 when he entered the WWE Royal Rumble and became a champion that year. The move turned out to be the best bet for himself, becoming one of the all-time great champions.

Randy Savage

Randy Savage is a name which needs no introduction. He’s one of the Golden Era boys, fighting alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, including Andre the Giant as well as Hulk Hogan. But in the 90’s he was sidelined and forced to become a commentator at the matches. He decided to leave the WWE and move on to the WCW. Here he became a champion once again, despite the fact that he was in his forties.

