Wrestling in the (i)Gaming Spotlight

Games Global, a renowned iGaming software company, has recently announced the agreement they’ve signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Under this contract, Games Global becomes entitled to create online slots based on real-life WWE fighters.

This blend of online games and wrestling isn’t a surprise because wrestling doesn’t only attract fighters and martial arts enthusiasts. Punters, gamers, and game designers alike show interest in this exciting sport. Thanks to globally available online platforms, members of each group can pursue their interest in wrestling.

For instance, iGamers can play wrestling-inspired slot games, only to go and wager on actual fights. The abundance of payment methods those platforms now accept, from bank cards to digital wallets, creates even more room for some interesting (i)gaming. What’s more, there are even echeck casino sites that accept electronic checks and offer enticing welcome bonuses.

As for gamers and game designers, this Games Global and WWE project is currently a unique project that combines iGaming and wrestling. The initial seed of their collaboration is the WWE Bonus Rumble: Gold Blitz slot, recently developed and launched by Games Global and Fortune Factory Studios. They’ve arranged a total of three slots that will include features based on WWE stars. The officials of both WWE and Games Global have announced that the main goal of this collaboration is to raise additional interest among wrestling fans and punters. The former will be attracted to see how some of the WWE hall-of-famers perform as slot-machine characters. The latter will want to check out who those slot characters are in real life.

What’s more, Global Games has joined forces with the UFC, as well, to build slots based on UFC stars. This company has worked together with Fortune Factory Studios on the UFC Gold Blitz Extreme, positioning itself as a major player in the fighting-iGaming niche.

The revival of retro games and the increased demand for arcade-style titles have created a market slot (pun intended) for such partnerships and games. Three years ago, the Retromania wrestling game, developed by Retrosoft Studios, achieved incredible success among wrestling lovers, game enthusiasts, and punters alike. A throwback to the 1990s wrestling stars – based on the 1991 WWF Wrestlefest game – Retromania displays a plentitude of the then stars, such as Nick Aldis, Nikita Koloff, Austin Idol, and the member of the Legion of Doom.

Last year, AEW Fight Forever was launched, an arcade-like throwback to the early 2000s wrestling-based games. Unlike the cutting-edge graphics predominant in the games currently launched and developed by Games Global, this game follows the retro-gaming fashion. However, it doesn’t mean it looks obsolete; au contraire, it’s extremely well-designed, and gamers can play it even on the PS5.

As the border between wrestling video games, slots, and iGaming platforms is getting blurry, wrestling aficionados can enjoy a variety of features based on their fighting heroes. The entire (i)Gam(bl)ing scene gets even more spiced up with the emergence of crypto gambling platforms, where players can bet on wrestling, only to go and try wrestling slots. From what we see now, everybody who likes the exciting world of wrestling will have a chance to play whatever they wish in the time before us.

