Where Is WWE’s eSports Division?

Source: Unsplash

Certain games hold a unique position, almost being legacy titles. Released every year, they update players and rosters, making minor changes to their gameplay. Usually, sports games such as NBA and FIFA are the most popular, with WWE titles coming a close second. While all these have thriving online competitive arenas, WWE’s 2K titles are somewhat notable by their absence. Read on as we ask where WWE’s eSports division is.

The State of eSports and Competitions

Competitive eSports are one of the world’s most up-and-coming entertainment sectors. They involve competitions between individuals or teams played out on video games. This could be a first-person shooter with teams like Counter Strike Global Offensive, or it could be a head-to-head fighting battle in a game like Street Fighter. These games are played in leagues or huge tournaments.

If their legitimacy could be doubted, then you just need to look at the evidence. Since 2022 the major eSports have been included in the Asian games. Some of the world’s most well-known sportsbooks and casinos have started to allow wagering on major games and competitions, such as League of Legends betting. This allows you to place wagers not just on who will win matches, but make bets specific to the game, such as who will win on certain maps.

Even real-life sports teams have begun to build their esports divisions, made of players who compete for them digitally. With sponsorships abound, it can be a lucrative revenue stream. But why hasn’t WWE got in on the act?



Source: Unsplash

Previous Attempts at Competitive Gaming

WWE has a quality title in its 2K series of games to join the eSports community with. Plenty of people already play online, using the platform to wrestle as their favorite superstars, legends, and even their unique characters. Yet none of this has yet translated to a league or competition. Nor has there been any push to have the game accepted by the community. The closest they have come was at Wrestlemania weekend in Philadelphia. A panel of celebrity guests and wrestlers faced off in the game to become the WWE 2K24 Champion. However, this was a one-off, a show added to fill out the carnival of WrestleMania weekend.

A recent foray and crossover into video games was Xavier Woods’s move to The Catastrophic Launch Spectacular! as a host. Woods oversaw a plethora of content creators going head-to-head on the most popular games at the time. A moderate success, it did show one thing. This was because WWE has an abundance of characters and personalities that would thrive in the eSports environment.

Could WWE eSports Be Successful?

WWE has the power to set up a competitive league. The company has managed to put money into its own football leagues and weightlifting competitions before, so making a league for a game that already exists would be nothing. As it is now merged with UFC, an esports league to promote both companies’ online offerings could be one solution.

It would also be a welcome path for those injured or thinking of leaving the sport. Instead of permanent retirement or a move backstage, the eSports arm and competition could be an option. If the sector continues to develop, it may not be long before the company has to open a division sooner, rather than later.

