Top 10 Online Casinos for Beginners: Ranking and Tips

Are you ready to try your hand at online casinos? More and more people are getting involved as these sites spread all over the world. They are now easier to access than ever before, and they are becoming increasingly sophisticated all the time.

Creating an online casino ranking can be a tough task. Because there are so many strong contenders, it is difficult to choose the very best ones. However, we have compiled a list that we think beginners will love. Let’s take a look at the top 10 online casinos that are good to start with if you’re a newcomer.

1. PartyCasino

PartyCasino is consistently ranked at or near the top of online casino rankings in the US. The site offers numerous options for slots, including famous games like Immersive, Mega Moolah, and Age of the Gods. And there are table games such as Blackjack, Roulette, and others. PartyCasino offers players a handsome welcome bonus, 50 free spins for new players, and a variety of bonuses for games won.

2. 888 Casino

You will never get bored on this site. 888 Casino offers players over 1500 games to choose from. In addition to new and unusual games, 888 Casino offers all the classics, including roulette, blackjack, poker, live casino, and all the standards that you’d expect to see. It is one of the oldest online casinos in the business, and has earned a trusted name among players over the years.

3. BetRivers Casino

BetRivers Casino is a great place for beginners as newcomers are treated to not only one, but four different welcome bonuses. On it, you’ll find all the standard games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and others. It is also known for solid customer support and easy payments and withdrawals, as well as a user-friendly interface that allows players to move about the site freely.

4. Tropicana Casino

If you’re a fan of slots, this is the site for you. Tropicana Casino offers over 2400 slots options, ensuring a potential lifetime of playing fun. It also offers 132 table games, as well as a progressive jackpot that will increase in value as you continue playing. Spend a few hours on the site and you could be looking at some pretty big earnings!

5. BetMGM Casino

BetMGM Casino is another one that gives you the feel of a real-life experience without having to leave your living room. The site offers several hundred slots and table games, including all the classics. In addition, you’ll get a whole range of new and exciting games, such as Hold’em, pot-limit Omaha, 7 Card Stud, and others.

6. Borgata Casino

With Borgata Casino, you will get many of the advantages of Borgata’s real-life brother, but without having to travel to get there. For one thing, you’ll get slots, slots, and more slots – 2400 in all. Borgata also offers a range of promotions and bonuses for new players. The site has a secure banking system that accepts a variety of payment methods.

7. DraftKings Casino

When you get onto DraftKings Casino, you are setting yourself up for greatness. The site offers an exclusive VIP program for top players that will give you not only bonuses and promotions, but special access to exclusive games reserved only for members. In addition to offering a wide range of games, the site gets points for its smooth mobile interface and user friendliness.

8. Golden Nugget Casino

With Golden Nugget Casino, you have the chance to get real money payouts for over 1400 games. Game options include the usuals like slots, table games, live dealer games, as well as video poker variants. Golden Nugget Online is also the Internet-based version of its real-life equivalent, and the site features the same styles and branding as the brick-and-mortar one.

9. Resorts Casino Online

Going to resorts Casino Online is very much like going to a real resort. When you sign on, you’ll be treated to a $1000 welcome bonus. The site also offers a 100% deposit match for new players. And you’ll get a wide array of new games and old to choose from. It is definitely a site that will keep you occupied.

10. Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun offers players over 800 games to choose from. It gets points from users for user-friendliness, and is available on a variety of platforms. It also offers a nice welcome bonus, and an exciting atmosphere for new players. You won’t be disappointed!

You’ll be hooked soon

Getting started with online casinos can be tough at first. You might not win immediately, but once you start getting in the swing of things you will keep wanting to come back for more. You will also need to find the right game for you, which might take some poking around and trying different things. Once you do, you could find yourself being a player for life.

