Je’Von Evans
Real Name: Malachi Jeffers
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 150 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 29, 2003
Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina
Pro Debut: January 26, 2018
Trained By: Firestar Academy
Finishing Move: Tornillo
Biography
– Jeffers began his career at Firestar Pro, working as ‘Kid Blacka Merica’. He wrestled his debut match on January 26, 2018, but would not become a regular until June
– In 2019, Jeffers became known as Jay Malachi
– On June 1, 2019, The Wrestling Prodigies (Malachi & Jackson Drake) defeated The Skinny Dudes With Attitudes (Zakk Daniels & Tyler Aitken) to win the vacant ALW Tag Team Titles
– On September 26, 2020, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Prince Mutima & BoJack to win the FSPW Tag Team Titles
– On October 31, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated White Mike & Rob Killjoy to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles
– On November 7, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated John Washington & Bobby Yela to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles
– On November 22, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Ella Envy & Kaitlyn Marie to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles
– On December 5, The Wrestling Prodigies (Malachi & Azrael Kyyam) defeated Big Money Inc (Aubrey Wright & Ivan Ali) to win the ALW Tag Team Titles
– On February 21, 2021, The Wrestling Prodigies (Malachi & Jackson Drake) defeated Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles
– On March 27, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Da Russell Twins (Allen & Kameron) to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles
– On April 16, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Sew Dudes With Attitudes (Joe Harrison & Mickey Fulp) to win the PWF Tag Team Titles
– On May 22, The Wrestling Prodigies fought The Bottlecap Boyz (Chad Carson & TJ Johnson) to a no-contest to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles
– On July 10, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Da Russell Twins (Allen & Kameron) to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles
– On July 17, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated The Bottlecap Boyz (Chad Carson & TJ Johnson) to regain the vacant PWF Tag Team Titles
– On August 27, 2022, Malachi defeated Oliver Sawyer to win the vacant FSPW Interim Southeastern Title. The reign would soon be ‘upgraded’ from Interim to full status
– On January 22, 2023, Malachi defeated Oliver Sawyer to retain the FSPW Southeastern Title
– Malachi appeared on AEW Dark on January 28, 2023
– On February 11, Malachi defeated Jackson Drake to retain the FSPW Southeastern Title
– On August 26, Malachi defeated Jackson Drake & TDT in a Cage Match to win the FSPW Heavyweight Title
– On September 17, Malachi won the DPW Carolina Classic Tournament, defeating Jake Something, Tom Lawlor & Mike Bailey in the 4-Way final. This earned him a DPW Title shot, which he used the same day, defeating Lucky Ali in a Carolina Warfare Match to earn the championship
– On October 15, Malachi defeated Jordan Oliver to retain the DPW Worlds Title
– On November 12, Malachi defeated Alec Price to retain the DPW Worlds Title
– Days later, it was reported that Malachi had signed a WWE development deal. He reported to the Performance Center in January 2024
– The renamed Je’Von Evans debuted on NXT Level Up on February 6, 2024, losing to Brooks Jensen
– Evans made his full NXT in-ring debut on April 9, defeating SCRYPTS
– Evans became number one contender to the NXT Title on June 18, 2024 after winning a 25-Man Battle Royal