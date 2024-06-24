Je’Von Evans

Real Name: Malachi Jeffers

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 29, 2003

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Pro Debut: January 26, 2018

Trained By: Firestar Academy

Finishing Move: Tornillo

Biography

– Jeffers began his career at Firestar Pro, working as ‘Kid Blacka Merica’. He wrestled his debut match on January 26, 2018, but would not become a regular until June

– In 2019, Jeffers became known as Jay Malachi

– On June 1, 2019, The Wrestling Prodigies (Malachi & Jackson Drake) defeated The Skinny Dudes With Attitudes (Zakk Daniels & Tyler Aitken) to win the vacant ALW Tag Team Titles

– On September 26, 2020, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Prince Mutima & BoJack to win the FSPW Tag Team Titles

– On October 31, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated White Mike & Rob Killjoy to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles

– On November 7, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated John Washington & Bobby Yela to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles

– On November 22, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Ella Envy & Kaitlyn Marie to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles

– On December 5, The Wrestling Prodigies (Malachi & Azrael Kyyam) defeated Big Money Inc (Aubrey Wright & Ivan Ali) to win the ALW Tag Team Titles

– On February 21, 2021, The Wrestling Prodigies (Malachi & Jackson Drake) defeated Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles

– On March 27, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Da Russell Twins (Allen & Kameron) to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles

– On April 16, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Sew Dudes With Attitudes (Joe Harrison & Mickey Fulp) to win the PWF Tag Team Titles

– On May 22, The Wrestling Prodigies fought The Bottlecap Boyz (Chad Carson & TJ Johnson) to a no-contest to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles

– On July 10, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated Da Russell Twins (Allen & Kameron) to retain the FSPW Tag Team Titles

– On July 17, The Wrestling Prodigies defeated The Bottlecap Boyz (Chad Carson & TJ Johnson) to regain the vacant PWF Tag Team Titles

– On August 27, 2022, Malachi defeated Oliver Sawyer to win the vacant FSPW Interim Southeastern Title. The reign would soon be ‘upgraded’ from Interim to full status

– On January 22, 2023, Malachi defeated Oliver Sawyer to retain the FSPW Southeastern Title

– Malachi appeared on AEW Dark on January 28, 2023

– On February 11, Malachi defeated Jackson Drake to retain the FSPW Southeastern Title

– On August 26, Malachi defeated Jackson Drake & TDT in a Cage Match to win the FSPW Heavyweight Title

– On September 17, Malachi won the DPW Carolina Classic Tournament, defeating Jake Something, Tom Lawlor & Mike Bailey in the 4-Way final. This earned him a DPW Title shot, which he used the same day, defeating Lucky Ali in a Carolina Warfare Match to earn the championship

– On October 15, Malachi defeated Jordan Oliver to retain the DPW Worlds Title

– On November 12, Malachi defeated Alec Price to retain the DPW Worlds Title

– Days later, it was reported that Malachi had signed a WWE development deal. He reported to the Performance Center in January 2024

– The renamed Je’Von Evans debuted on NXT Level Up on February 6, 2024, losing to Brooks Jensen

– Evans made his full NXT in-ring debut on April 9, defeating SCRYPTS

– Evans became number one contender to the NXT Title on June 18, 2024 after winning a 25-Man Battle Royal

