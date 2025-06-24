WWE News and Notes
– Chad Gable is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury.
– Roxanne Perez is reportedly expected to replace Liv Morgan as one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, reports PWInsider.
– Cody Rhodes talking to Kay Adams at fanatics says that we are at the tail end of his run as a babyface.
– WWE posted:
