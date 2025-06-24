WWE News and Notes

Jun 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Chad Gable is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Roxanne Perez is reportedly expected to replace Liv Morgan as one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, reports PWInsider.

Cody Rhodes talking to Kay Adams at fanatics says that we are at the tail end of his run as a babyface.

