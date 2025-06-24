Wrestling Tidbits
– Deonna Purrazzo will be facing Elayna Black at the upcoming Hit Em Up on August 1st.
*RUTHERFORD UPDATE*
Just Signed:
ELAYNA BLACK
vs
DEONNA PURRAZO
Plus:
Mance vs Bear Bronson
Effy
Matt Tremont
Drew Parker
Matt Cardona
Steve Maclin makes his GCW Debut!
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/lTVGCiU6pl
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+
Friday 8/1 – 8PM
The Williams Center pic.twitter.com/jUdNXmg5MU
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 24, 2025
– Eighteen years ago today, the Chris Benoit tragedy unfolded
