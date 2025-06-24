Wrestling Tidbits

– Deonna Purrazzo will be facing Elayna Black at the upcoming Hit Em Up on August 1st.

*RUTHERFORD UPDATE* Just Signed: ELAYNA BLACK

vs

DEONNA PURRAZO Plus:

Mance vs Bear Bronson

Effy

Matt Tremont

Drew Parker

Matt Cardona

Steve Maclin makes his GCW Debut!

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/lTVGCiU6pl Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+

Friday 8/1 – 8PM

The Williams Center pic.twitter.com/jUdNXmg5MU — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 24, 2025

