Pat McAfee on his break from Raw: “I was getting pretty exhausted there”

Jun 24, 2025 - by staff

Pat McAfee explains his absence from the last three weeks of WWE Raw:

“Continuing to just like, catch up on life as a whole, post-Money in the Bank, pre-Night of Champions, feels like a good time.

“I was getting pretty exhausted there. So shoutout to everybody, to WWE looking out for me too. Very, very thankful.”

