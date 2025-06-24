Pat McAfee on his break from Raw: “I was getting pretty exhausted there”

Pat McAfee explains his absence from the last three weeks of WWE Raw:

“Continuing to just like, catch up on life as a whole, post-Money in the Bank, pre-Night of Champions, feels like a good time.

“I was getting pretty exhausted there. So shoutout to everybody, to WWE looking out for me too. Very, very thankful.”

#wwe Pat McAfee celebrating his daughter's first birthday pic.twitter.com/ezri1JEQ7w — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 25, 2025