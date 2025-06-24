NXT Report, 6/24/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT! Vic Joseph, Cory Graves and Booker T are on the call.

Announced Card:

TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Josh Briggs

NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

Evolution Eliminator Fatal Four Way Match: Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend vs. Jordynne Grace

The ladies in the Evolution Eliminator all start the show with a vignette claiming their right to victory to start the show.

Match 1. TNA World Champion, Trick Williams VS Josh Briggs (with Inamura)

Briggs watches as Trick shows off for the crowd, then lands a few clubbing blows to the back and a flying clothesline off the ropes. He follows up with blows in the corner, but a double thrust to the throat by Trick drops him. The two trade exchanges, but Trick finally lariats Briggs to the floor. Inamura stands on the outside, Trick confronts him. This give Briggs time to recover and he drops the champ. We go to break. Back from break, Trick hits a big scissor kick and a pump kick, but Briggs recovers and sidewalk him. He follows with elbows, pump-handles and drop elbow. Trick fires back with a slam of his own and then he mounts for a ground and pound. They have a furious exchange of power based counter moves, with Briggs landing a huge choke slam for two. They fight to their feet. Briggs lands a pumpkick, and lariat. He misses a moonsault. Trick shot and it is over.

Winner and still TNA World Champion, Trick Williams

Joe Hendry heads out post match. He lariats Trick several times and Trick runs off.

Tavion Heights tells Charlie Dempsey that injuries won’t stop him against Je’Von Evans tonight. Dempsey injured him while training. Dempsey mocks him. Meanwhile, Myles Borne has some fun with some Gators football players backstage, Lexis King tries to get his attention. Borne brushes him off. King mocks the Gators and that causes tension, but he bails before it escalates.

Match 2. Je’Von Evans VS Tavion Heights (with Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair)

Heights is wearing a protective match, because he was injured in a “training accident” with Charlie Dempsey. This doesn’t stop Heights from out wrestling Evans on the mats for the first several mins. Heights can leave the NQCC if he wins this match. He locks on submissions and gains near pinfalls during the onset. Evans finally gets a rollup and then a crossbody. He follows with a springboard ranna. He then suicide dives to the floor on Tavion. Evans and then Tavion are shown trading blows after a tv break. Heights lands a running lariat out of nowhere for two. He then Germans him for two. Evans counters with a kick to the face and then a superkick. He then lands a twisting splash and it is over.

Winner, Je’Von Evans.

Post Match, Evans is blindsided by Jasper Troy. Troy walks off putting fear in the face of Dempsey and Wren Sinclair.

We get a vignette showcasing the violent break up of The D’Angelo Family. Do to Dar not being able to defend. The match between former family members will be for the title.

Match 3. Ricky Saints VS Ashante Thee Adonis

Adonis jumps Ricky, but that advantage is only momentary. Ricky lands some kicks and punches. He then walks the ropes and drops and elbow. He poses as Adonis bails to the floor. Back from a break, they slug it out. Ashante gets a two off a DDT. Ricky lands two lariats and then a suplex. He follows with a DDT for two. He then hits a spear and Roshambo and it is over.

Winner, Ricky Saints

Ethan Page attacks him post match from behind. He even gives him a Roshambo.

DarkState have a vignette telling everyone to not forget them. They are here to make moves. Oba Femi is shown making his way to the ring.

Oba Femi comes out saying everyone he has faced is now just a footnote in his history. He wants new challengers. Inamura comes out to answer the challenge. He talks about his love for his partner, the fans and the company. That is why he returned from Japan. He wants an opportunity for the championship. Oba says he will fall like everyone else. Jasper Troy takes out Inamura on his way back up the ramp and then glares at the champion face to face.

Izzi Dame is shown sitting down beside a lonely Tatum Paxley. She give her a new baby doll to play with. Paxley smiles. Dame asks Paxley to be in her corner tonight for the main event. Paxley smiles. Just then, Sol Ruca and Zaria overhear the exchange and wonder loudly if Paxley will believe the evil Damn. Sol warns Tatum, but she walks off with Izzi to Shawn Spears and The Culling. The crew greets her with open arms and she agrees to second Izzi, as she strokes her new doll and smiles.

We see a brewing alliance between Wes Lee and Trick Williams.

Match 4. Heritage Cup Match, Tony D’Angelo VS Stacks

Stacks shows up with a bunch of guys in greaser type clothes on. They try to intimidate Tony. The match begins with Tony all over Stacks with punches. Stacks counters shortly, but that doesn’t take long. He tries to bail, but Tony hurls him back in the ring and backdrops him off the ropes. Stacks lands a few kicks in desperation, but Tony hits a belly to belly. Stacks throws more hands. They then both land a running kick. They trade strong style blows and the first round ends. Round two starts with a running forearm by Tony. He spears Stacks off the apron on the ring table. He then gets him back in the ring and spears him again and gets the first fall. The third falls ends with a clip to the back of the leg on Tony. Much of the round was during the break and the thugs on the outside injured Tony’s leg. The fourth round starts with Stacks getting a pin after targeting the bad knee of Tony. Luca comes out to ringside to give encouragement to Tony. Round 5 starts with a Indian death lock right away by Stacks. Luca looks on. Tony gets free and lands some punches and a slam. He hits a big sidewalk slam, but that hurts his knee. He then throws Stacks on his thugs. Luca seems to be fighting off the thugs, who were trying to hit Tony with a metal bucket. He pulls it away, but hits Tony in the back by accident.. or was it. Stacks suplexes Tony. Then hits a running knee strike… It is over.

Winner, New Heritage Cup Champion, Stacks Lorenzo

Tony punches Luca in the face post match, even though he tries to apologize.

Fallon Henley and Fatal Attraction cut a promo on Blake Monroe after beating her up last week. Jacy Jane says she will defend her title at Evolution triumphantly.

Lainey Reid confronts Thea Hail backstage backstage. Lash Legend says watch her get things done. Ethan Page is then yelled at by Ava for his actions earlier. Ava commands they meet her in office next week. She then sees Hank and Tank on the ground grasping in pain after being attacked. Joe Hendry is then interviewed. He says he will regain the TNA World Title at Slammiversary. He also says Wes Lee will feel his wrath. We get a Chase U vignette next. Mr Chase seems to be losing touch with his students already.

Main Event. Izzi Dame (with Tatum Paxley) VS Jordynne Grace VS Lash Legend VS Jaida Parker

All four just attack each other to start the match. Fatal Influence all watch in the arena. Lash and Dame end up mid ring. They trade chops, but Lash hits a lariat and dumps her. Grace enters and she eats an elbow too. She misses a spear and Parker attacks Grace. Grace lands a fishermans for two. Dame makes the save and drives her into the corner and backdrops her. Lash breaks up a pin attempt. Parker then jumps from the top on Lash. She then lands a inverted suplex on Grace. Lash plants Parker on the announce table and Grace slams Lash on the floor, only to be thrown back first into the apron by Dame.