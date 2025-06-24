Kota Ibushi’s opponent announced for Dynamite, note on the All In Casino Matches

Jun 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Announced for AEW All In Texas, both the Men’s and Women’s Casino Matches will make There return.

– Announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, it will be Kota Ibushi taking on Trent Beretta.

