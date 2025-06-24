Karrion Kross reacts to being booked for Night of Champions

Karrion Kross reacts to being announced for his first WWE PLE match in over a year.

All of you online & especially live at the shows made this happen.

Stay loud for what you like and what you want to see. Keep it •positive• and they will always listen.

In closing:

I told you, I’m very big on loyalty.

When you show up for me,

I’ll show out for you.

⏳

— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 24, 2025