Jim Ross on his current relationship with Ric Flair

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed where he stands with his fellow Hall of Famer.

Speaking on the Grling JR Podcast, Ross discussed where things stand between the two of them.

“I have no agenda, negative or positive, with Ric,” said Ross. “He knows I love him. He knows I respect him. I called some of his greatest matches, which I feel honored to do. So no, he and I are fine, as far as I’m concerned.”

“So, no issues at all,” he continued. I just hope he gets healthy and feels good, and pro wrestling needs Ric Flair. He’s a big part of the fabric of our business. And I just hope that if he has a skin cancer that it is addressed and controlled.”

Source: Grilling JR Podcast