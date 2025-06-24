Jade Cargill advances in the Queen of The Ring tournament, Jelly Roll announced for Smackdown
– Jelly Roll on SmackDown on July 11th.
BREAKING: @JellyRoll615 will be in the house for #SmackDown live from NASHVILLE on Friday, July 11th!
@BrdgstoneArena
️ https://t.co/jgCX3QyqlQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2025
– Jade Cargill defeats Roxanne Perez and moves on to face Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals.
Get READY for @Jade_Cargill vs. @WWEAsuka in the FINALS! pic.twitter.com/iYKlL6X4Ws
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2025