Jade Cargill advances in the Queen of The Ring tournament, Jelly Roll announced for Smackdown

Jun 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jelly Roll on SmackDown on July 11th.

– Jade Cargill defeats Roxanne Perez and moves on to face Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals.

