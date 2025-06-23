WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c on Netflix tonight from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

Scheduled for the show are appearances by Goldberg and Seth Rollins, as well as Bron Breakker vs. Penta, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental title, Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring semifinal match, Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, June 23, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 6/23/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicks things off as always. Michael Cole then welcomes us inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. as we see various Superstars arriving for the show.

Seth Rollins And Co. Kicks Things Off

The theme for Seth Rollins hits and out comes the 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to get things started. At ringside, Cole is shown on-camera for the first time, and he is joined by Corey Graves, who is once again filling in for Pat McAfee this week.