WWE Night of Champions update, Jerry Lawler reveals WWE help to pay medical bills

– According to Bryan Alvarez, several WWE production personnel who arrived early for this Saturday’s Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia are currently stranded at the Qatar airport due to the temporary closure of airspace in the region.

Qatar, which shares a border with Saudi Arabia to the south, initiated the airspace closure on Monday, following advisories from the United States and the United Kingdom urging their citizens in Qatar to remain in secure locations. The duration of this closure remains undetermined.

– Jerry Lawler says WWE paid for the $20,000 hospital bill after his cardiac arrest on WWE Raw & Calls Out Canada Health Insurance Care:

“They kept me in the hospital for a few days in Canada. Free healthcare- you’re supposed to get in Canada, that’s a big lie, they sent me a bill for $20,000. Yes, WWE paid.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)