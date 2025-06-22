Zilla Fatu waits in line to see Randy Orton (video), Cody Rhodes fan shows off his Cody ink

– Zilla Fatu the son of Umaga waits in line to see Randy Orton. He hasn’t seen Randy since he was 8. “I’ll probably be seeing you soon.”

Randy Orton and Zilla Fatu linked up at Fanatics Fest “i’ll probably be seeing you soon” pic.twitter.com/LdxT0y41R1 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 22, 2025

– Cody Rhodes posted:

This tattoo is WILD! ❤️ Always feeling the love at @FanaticsFest! pic.twitter.com/CqKFTKPT98 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 22, 2025