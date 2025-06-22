Zilla Fatu waits in line to see Randy Orton (video), Cody Rhodes fan shows off his Cody ink

Jun 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Zilla Fatu the son of Umaga waits in line to see Randy Orton. He hasn’t seen Randy since he was 8. “I’ll probably be seeing you soon.”

Cody Rhodes posted:

