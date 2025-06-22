WWE News and Notes

Jun 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– While speaking at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards carpet, Brie Bella was asked about potentially returning to WWE. She mentioned that she’s still waiting for a call, stating that Nikki Bella got the call but she didn’t. Brie also noted that she changed her phone number, so maybe that’s why she hasn’t been contacted yet. All it would take is a phone call to make her return a reality.

– Season 2 of WWE LFG begins tonight.

Becky Lynch via IG:

– Not to be outdone, Cena…

