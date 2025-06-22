Swerve Strickland compares signing with AEW to joining the Lakers.

“We also have the understanding that you can’t just be here in All Elite Wrestling just to be here. We’ve always had that same respect—we both push the bar and raise it to certain lengths where people start to second guess if they can even come to AEW.”

“People second guess whether they can just sign a contract and make an impact in All Elite Wrestling. It shouldn’t be like that. It should be like signing with the Lakers, you know?

Right, right—the Lakers. You can’t just expect to be in the starting five, run the floor, and get playing time. No. You have to work. You have to be one of the best out there. And then you’ve got to wonder if you can even make it on the Lakers. And once you’re there, you’ve got to work that much harder just to stay on the team. You know what I mean? That’s what we always want—to keep that standard in All Elite Wrestling.”

(the Battleground podcast)