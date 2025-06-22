Spoilers: ROH Television Taping Results

In addition to the live episode of AEW Collision on Saturday, June 22, 2025 at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, matches were also taped for upcoming episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are quick match spoiler results of the ROH On HonorClub matches taped on 6/22:

* Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) def. Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson

* The Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) defeat Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/ Mark Sterling)

* Wheeler Yuta def. Alex Zayne

* Adam Priest def. Aaron Solo

* Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Rachael Ellering

* Pure Rules Match: Serena Deeb def. Becca

* The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (w/ Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor & Trish Adora) defeat Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) (w/ Leila Grey)