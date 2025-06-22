Released NXT talent says he requested his release

Jun 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Karl Fredericks, formerly known as Eddy Thorpe, revealed he requested his release from WWE, stating he wanted to “do something —- meaningful” with his life.

He also cited frustration that WWE wouldn’t allow him to DJ for free during WrestleMania weekend in Vegas, while other talent were permitted to earn from outside ventures.

Post Category: News

