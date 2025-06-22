Raw preview for tomorrow

Jun 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Monday Night Raw – June 23, 2025:

Adam Pearce announces and adds the following for tomorrow’s RAW:
• Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins & Bronson Reed are in the building
• Bron Breakker vs Penta
• Goldberg to address Saturday Nights Main Event match against Gunther

1. King of the Ring Semi-final Match – Jey USO vs Cody Rhodes
2. Queen of the Ring Semi-final Match – Jade Cargill vs Roxanne Perez.
3. Becky Lynch (C) vs Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

