Raw preview for tomorrow

WWE Monday Night Raw – June 23, 2025:

Adam Pearce announces and adds the following for tomorrow’s RAW:

• Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins & Bronson Reed are in the building

• Bron Breakker vs Penta

• Goldberg to address Saturday Nights Main Event match against Gunther

1. King of the Ring Semi-final Match – Jey USO vs Cody Rhodes

2. Queen of the Ring Semi-final Match – Jade Cargill vs Roxanne Perez.

3. Becky Lynch (C) vs Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.