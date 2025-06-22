Joe Hendry gets TNA title shot at Slammiversary

Jun 22, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Joe Hendry will get a rematch for the TNA title at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The match announcement came by TNA via a post on social media as they plugged tickets, which haven’t been selling really well. Slammiversary will take place from the huge UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on July 20.

Hendry lost his championship to NXT’s Trick Williams at the Battleground event in May.

