Joe Hendry gets TNA title shot at Slammiversary

Joe Hendry will get a rematch for the TNA title at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The match announcement came by TNA via a post on social media as they plugged tickets, which haven’t been selling really well. Slammiversary will take place from the huge UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on July 20.

Hendry lost his championship to NXT’s Trick Williams at the Battleground event in May.

BREAKING: @joehendry will get a TNA World Championship rematch at #TNASlammiversary LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on July 20 from the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. Get tickets at https://t.co/zTMPjdY9UA! pic.twitter.com/cR56QLLlTv — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 20, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996