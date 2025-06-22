Harley Cameron update

Jun 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Harley Cameron suffered an injury to her nose at Double or Nothing and has been taking time off ever since.

In a post on Instagram, Cameron revealed that she recently had surgery on her nose and teased her comeback.

