Could WWE move Night of Champions?, R-Truth’s new profile photo, remembering Nancy Benoit

– In response to Saturday night’s air strikes against Iran, Jim Cornette noted:

Stamford, we have a problem….. https://t.co/mXbNX6kG9t — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 22, 2025

President Donald Trump announced a successful U.S. military airstrike on three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—highlighting that a full payload was dropped on Fordow. He confirmed all planes have exited Iranian airspace safely and praised the U.S. military, declaring: “Now is the time for peace.”

Iranian state television says, ‘every American citizen or military personnel in the region is now a target’. WWE will be in Saudi Arabia next week.

– Ron Killings/R-Truth posted:

– We remember Nancy Benoit

Remembering Nancy “Woman” Toffoloni 5/17/1964 – 6/22/2007 ️ pic.twitter.com/Kd2P7ge7WM — History of ECW (@HistoryOfECW) June 22, 2025