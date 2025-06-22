Could WWE move Night of Champions?, R-Truth’s new profile photo, remembering Nancy Benoit

Jun 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– In response to Saturday night’s air strikes against Iran, Jim Cornette noted:

President Donald Trump announced a successful U.S. military airstrike on three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—highlighting that a full payload was dropped on Fordow. He confirmed all planes have exited Iranian airspace safely and praised the U.S. military, declaring: “Now is the time for peace.”

Iranian state television says, ‘every American citizen or military personnel in the region is now a target’. WWE will be in Saudi Arabia next week.

– Ron Killings/R-Truth posted:

– We remember Nancy Benoit

