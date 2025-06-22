CM Punk has praise for Liv Morgan

CM Punk praised Liv Morgan, calling her his “MVP for the year” and showing deep admiration for her growth and dedication. Reflecting on her journey, he shared, “Shoutout to Liv Morgan who recently got injured, she was like my MVP for the year.” Punk highlighted how Liv emerged during his absence from wrestling, saying, “I look at people like Liv who probably started right after I left, 2014-ish, and just from the time I’ve been around her and been able to see her work, just the way she’s developed this last year and just broken out of her shell and turned into this little worker, it kinda warms my heart.”

Although he wasn’t around for her early development, Punk expressed how meaningful it has been to witness her rise first-hand now: “I missed her the first part of the journey, but to be here, see her grow into who she’s become…it’s disappointing she got injured, but it’s part of the process, nobody gets out alive is what I like to say, when you do this, it’s just part of the job.”

Source: Cold As Balls at Fanatics Fest