Buddy Matthews on struggles with ankle injury, interesting Michael Cole quote on Rhea Ripley

– Buddy Matthews has opened up about ongoing struggles with his ankle injury, revealing that his recovery has not gone according to plan. “The ankle is not recovering as well as I thought it would be.” He detailed the severity of the issue, emphasizing the impact it’s having on his mobility: “There’s no mobility to it, if I can’t have mobility, I can’t move properly.” Matthews also expressed concern about the long-term implications, warning that the situation could become permanent if it doesn’t improve soon: “Once it hits three months without healing, it becomes chronic … I thought I’d be back in the ring in April.”

(Source: Instagram Live)

– Michael Cole on Rhea Ripley:

“In my 28 years with this company, I have never seen someone take off, shoot to the moon like this woman has over the past couple of years.”

(WWE SummerSlam Kickoff)