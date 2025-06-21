WWE News and Notes
– Nick Khan says he takes 100% responsibility for all the failures in WWE.
“If we fail at something, it’s 100% my responsibility. If we succeed at something, it’s everyone else’s success. If you have a problem, bring it to me, it becomes our problem & if you don’t bring it to me .. you better fix it.”
– WWE has filed to trademark: WWE Late Night
– Major reaction for Karrion Kross during this week’s WWE Main Event
Another major reaction for Karrion Kross during this week's WWE Main Event pic.twitter.com/FhS02pHRLp
– Night of Champions 2025 card so far…
– John Cena vs Punk. (Undisputed Title)
– AJ Styles vs Dom. (IC Title)
– Jacob Fatu v Solo Sikoa. (US Title)
– Randy vs the Winner between Cody Rhodes and Jet Uso. (KOTR Finals)
– Asuka vs the Winner between Jade and Roxanne. (QOTR Finals)