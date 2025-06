Wrestling legend ready to return to the ring?, note on Jordynne Grace’s WWE entrance music

– More than one source around WrestleMania weekend claimed that Stone Cold Steve Austin told them he “might have one more in him,”

– Jordynne Grace’s WWE entrance music was changed because the sirens were considered to be too similar Bron Breakker’s music, according to new report.

Additionally, WWE has a renewed policy of wanting to own the rights to all entrance music used on TV.

(Source: Fightful)