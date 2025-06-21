Videos: Nikki Bella, Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley speak at Fanatics Fest

– Nikki Bella is next on stage. She quickly discusses main eventing the first Evolution and how powerful that event was. Bella then discusses the coming Evolution event and how it is the women’s time to shine.

– Rhea Ripley comes out next. She talks about her experience from Evolution 1 and how she was so young. Ripley then discusses the opportunity to be on Evolution 2. She’s ready to tear the house down. Cole asks her about her Summer Slam pains. She is ready for “title time” and will prove it this year.

– Tiffany Stratton came out next. Rosenberg asks he about her first pitch at the Mets game a few weeks ago. She mentions wanting to create a viral moment. Stratton then says she is ready for Nia Jax and wants to walk into Summer Slam still Champion.