Andrew Ravens shared:

I interviewed with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool to promote the return of WWE LFG for my WrestleStar YouTube channel.

Michelle McCool on potential Evolution 2 appearance: “Yep, I always say I’m just a phone call away,” she stated. “I’ve actually been in the ring a little bit, feeling pretty good, if they ask, I’ll be there. In fact, I would love a Lay-Cool reunion. I think Layla finally kind of get back at the scene. But look, I’m always down to fight. I’m always ready. I have not been called, but I would love to do anything that they asked me to do….I think I got one more. I always say I’ve got one more in me…but yes, I’m good for one more.”

The Undertaker on where the WWE product lacks: “Man, it’s hard to put a finger on that, especially since the business itself is so incredibly strong right now. As far as gates and all the money that is generated, I feel like there needs to be maybe….some more deeper storylines. Everything is, you know we had The Bloodline story, which was incredible. And I mean, no, I mean, it’s probably not even over yet, but there because there’s so many in The Bloodline or who’ve crossed paths with The Bloodline. But that was such a it was such a rich, rich story. And it worked so well. So I would like to see some more deep-rooted trajectory. Yeah, I think more personal, more personal stories and vendettas and underhandedness,” he explained. “Yeah, I like my bad guys to be bad and my good guys to be good, right? You know, I need to feel my good guys in jeopardy and have them really overcome things. And I think if we can do a little bit more of that, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

Michelle McCool on her women’s wrestling Mount Rushmore: “I think you got to put Mae [Young] on there. I think you got to put Chyna on there. I’m gonna go, [Fablous] Moolah also. Well, I mean, that’s who paid the way….I’m gonna go, Sensational Sherri. I think she changed the game.”

The Undertaker on whether he thought 2004 was the right time to end the American Badass gimmick: “Yeah, no, I thought it had more legs,” The Undertaker said. “I think really, we just kind of began to scratch the surface of what the range of that character would have been. It was just, you know, just sometimes you can only fight the man so long and, you know, he loved—Vince, I’m talking about Vince—he loved his Undertaker. He was on board when I came up with the American Badass… he understood my reasoning and my logic behind doing it. But he was also like, always waiting on the day of the return. You know, the hat, the coat….But yeah, I thought it had more legs. But yeah, everything worked out all right.”