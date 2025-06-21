Shotzi says WWE still has her mini tank, Grand Slam Mexico viewership, Mysterio on never turning heel

– Shotzi Blackheart says WWE still has her mini tank, which they cut in half to make the bigger tank:

“I’m still trying to get that tank back. Because, okay, so my little tank, they actually cut in half to make the bigger tank that you see on TV. So half of that is mine, which is the point that I made. I was like, ‘Can I have half of the tank, or maybe all of it?’

“So, I mean, I’m willing to drive to Connecticut and get it out of the warehouse, if I have to.”

(Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam Mexico” on June 18 averaged 736,000 viewers; 0.21 P18-49 rating

– Rey Mysterio has explained why he has never turned heel.

“They [fans] would really have to, like, push me to the edge. I mean, even my wife says, like, ‘I never see you get mad at anyone but me. Like, why do you not fight? You don’t fight with anyone, but when you want to fight, you fight with me.’ So, I mean, it would be very hard for me to get pushed.

“I think the only time that I’ve been closest to becoming a heel, or I guess we were just having fun cuz that’s how we were, is Filthy Animals. That has been the closest, but overall, I just, uh, my personality, my demeanor is very laidback. So, I think it would be very hard.”

(Source: WZ)