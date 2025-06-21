Randy Orton wants to face CM Punk sometime, says he’d like to beat Cody

At today’s Summerslam Fanatics Fest, Randy Orton is the first superstar introduced. The crowd sings his song back to him as he poses for them. Cole quickly asks him about the fans. Orton shares his gratitude to the fans. Cole asks who he would rather face in Saudia Arabia in the King of the Ring Finals. Orton says he would like to beat Cody or whoever gets him to facing John Cena faster. Rosenberg asks if he would rather face Cena or CM Punk. Orton says he wants to face Punk sometime, but wants to face Cena for the things he has said about ruining wrestling. “Also, Cena deserves an A$$ Whooping” says Orton.

"I'd like to beat Cody." While @RandyOrton would love to face Jey Uso in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, The Viper wants to go through @CodyRhodes to get to #SummerSlam. @FanaticsFest @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/enkhiOxDW8 — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2025