Notes on Alexa Bliss and Thekla

– Thekla tells Radio FM4 Austria she decided her goal was joining AEW years ago:

“It’s a pretty crazy feeling, because I can still remember years ago when AEW was founded, we were watching it on the couch in Vienna, and I said to everyone: ‘I’ll be there in a few years, just so I’ve said it!’ I thought the same thing in the ring, like: Okay, there we go. I made it. Mom, I made it!”

– Alexa Bliss’ shirt was a custom tribute to The Fiend Bray Wyatt, inspired by Jason Baker’s look.

She also added subtle touches around Lilly’s eyes to give her a resemblance to The Fiend’s iconic mask.

