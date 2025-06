Ava Raine announces that Noam Dar is injured and will be relinquishing the Heritage Cup.

Due to injury, Noam Dar will not be able to compete this Tuesday and will have to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. This Tuesday, Stacks with compete in a match to crown a new Heritage Cup Champion against an opponent to be named. @WWENXT — A V A (@avawwe_) June 21, 2025

A new champion will be crowned this Tuesday on NXT.