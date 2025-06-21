John Cena drops his own pipe bomb on CM Punk

John Cena dropped his own pipe bomb on CM Punk last night to close out Smackdown as he ripped on Punk for eight minutes.

The promo came after Ron Killings defeated Cena via disqualification when the champ hit Truth with the WWE championship, forcing the ref to call for the bell. Punk came out for the save, but Cena took out Punk too with the title and an Attitude Adjustment through a table.

He then sat on the turnbuckle and started his long promo as Punk played dead on the broken table.

Cena said before he rides off into the sunset in six months, he has a lot of things on his chest he needs to get off. He told Punk he doesn’t hate him, he actually likes him, but he can’t stand the fact that he calls himself the best in the world because Cena is the GOAT and Punk is just the “greatest bullshitter of all time.”

The champ said that he’s actually jealous of Punk because of his ability to con everyone into believing in the myth he spreads.

“But now they don’t believe a god damn word you say because you change your values as much as I change my t-shirts,” Cena said, referring to Punk now going to Saudi Arabia after speaking against it for so long.

“You’re an opportunist who will step on the necks of people who actually work hard if it gets you ahead,” Cena continued, looking at another camera while he said “hi” to Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona. “How you guys doing? Ohh yeah we’re still on baby, he’s heating up, he’s on fire,” he continued as he tapped on the mic and smiled.

Cena said that all Punk does is just regurgitate the same “five microphone moves of doom,” calling him a “promo potato salad.”

“You’re no longer the voice of the voiceless, you’re a freaking millionaire. You’re a capitalist and you’re not against TKO dude, you are Mr. TKO because they knocked your balls technically off your body,” the champ said.

Cena continued, “In Saudi Arabia you’re gonna face some loud loud music when I finally prove to the world that each and every day, day in, day out, no days off for 25 years, I have been the greatest of all time.”

Cena said Punk was the best in the world for seven minutes 14 years ago and if after Night of Champions he’s still delusional enough to believe that he’s the best in the world, “Well, I guess it’s a small world after all.”

With his promo coming to a close, Cena told USA Network they can “keep” the extra 2 1/2 minutes they have left.

“Elvis has left the motherfudger building,” Cena said as the crowd roared with their approval.

