John Cena asked about his Smackdown promo

John Cena is introduced at Fanatics Fest and Michael Cole quickly mentions the “altercation between Cena, Punk, and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Cena says altercation wasn’t the correct term. Rosenberg asks Cena about the “Pipeb**b of 2025” and Cena responds with, We have a great program going and you want spoilers. Not happening, watch the show to see what happens. Cole then asks him about “What happened.” Fans chant “You sold out!” Cena says watch the show, I’m not giving anything out. Rosenberg then asks him about the Yankees. Cena compares himself to the Yankees. Cena continues to troll Cole about “wrestling questions” with giving no spoilers and watch how it plays out. Cena says he plans to dodge all questions for the 10 minutes he has to be on stage.

