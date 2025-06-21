Jim Ross provides a health update, Michelle McCool expresses interest in WWE Evolution

– Jim Ross (via JR Grilling) gives a positive health update after surgery on colon cancer:

“The worst is behind me — Just healing, man, just trying to heal and get better. And that’s kind of my goal right now,

I had a meeting with my surgeon earlier this week. He’s very happy, which makes me very happy… I believe they got all the cancer, which is great. So, you know, I’m very blessed in that regard. I was scared to death for a while, to be honest with you, because it’s just it’s that mysterious thing that you don’t know.”

– WWE hall of famer Michelle McCool (via WrestleSTAR) expresses interest in wrestling at WWE Evolution:

“I always say I’m just a phone call away. I’ve actually been in the ring a little bit, feeling pretty good. If they ask, I’ll be there.

“In fact, I would love a LayCool reunion, I think Layla’s finally kind of getting back in the scene, but look, I’m always down to fight.

“I’m always ready. I have not been called but I would love to do anything that they asked me to do.”