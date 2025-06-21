Jey Uso says if he were to win King of the Ring, he wants to face Gunther

Jey Uso enters from the crowd. He yeets all over the place for the fans. He is quickly asked about his match with Cody Rhodes. He talks about Cody, Seth, and Gunther coming at him. If he were to win King of the Ring, he wants to face Gunther. He also picks Gunther to defeat Goldberg. Jey starts reflecting on his World Heavyweight reign when Seth Rollins music hits. Out walks Seth with Bron Breakker carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase. Seth says, since Jey is talking about championship opportunities he wants to mention he has insurance policy stacked on top of insurance policy as he points to the briefcase and Bron. He will be the next Heavyweight Champion. Then walks off the stage.